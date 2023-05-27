Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani Video Goes Viral Scandal and Controversy Explained!

Every day lots of videos upload on the internet sites and many of them went viral because of thier content. Similarly, there is a video coming out on the internet that featured Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani. This video rapidly circulated on various social media pages and now running in the trends of the internet. Now various controversies are also coming out related to this viral video and many social media users are hitting the search engine to know more about this viral video. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of news related to this viral video, so read it completely.

Rabia is a digital media strategist and now it is said that she is to be linked with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. She is currently getting a lot of attention and popularity after coming out with this video. As per the sources, she is linked with Iftikhar Durrani and thier video went viral on the internet. In this viral video, we see both of them getting involved in an explicit moment. It is also shared that this video contains some private kind of activity or information. This video seems that it was captured by a CCTV camera and later it was shared without their permission.

Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani Video

Iftikhar Durrani is a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and head of the Central Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who is now getting attention. Now, both have been dragged into a controversy after going viral on this video. There is a picture also circulating on the internet that shows her Rabia and Duarrani together. It is shared that this viral video was initially shared on Twitter and later shared on various social media pages. This viral video is easy to watch on Twitter but currently, this viral video is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about this viral video.

This video is spreading like wildfire and many social media users are sharing different theories about this viral video. Some sources claim that they may go to a hotel but many claims that it is a fake video. Currently, Rabia didn’t respond to this matter and there are various rumors flowing on the internet sites about this controversy. It is said that the female featured in this viral video is not Rabia but nothing can be said too early. We will update you soon after getting more information related to this video. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles.