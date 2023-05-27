Acer Swift Edge 16 Launched With AMD Ryzen 7040, Wi-Fi 7 Price, Specifications and More

In this article, we will share that Acer Swift Edge 16 has been launched with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors. Yes, you heard right this laptop has been released on Friday 26 May 2023 and lots of people are showing their interest to know more. The launching news of this laptop is creating a great buzz on the internet sites and many people are curious about this laptop. It is a good chance for those who want to buy a new laptop nowadays. Let us know the complete details about this laptop such as price, features, important points, key specifications, and more.

As per the exclusive sources and information, this laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor and it is coming with a thin-and-light body which increases its looks. This laptop is launched in series and some models of this laptop’s series are offered with AMD Ryzen AI for improved performance and other AI features. It will be available in black color. It has a display screen of 16 inches and a display resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels. It is coming out that it features Touchscreen but we are clear that it didn’t contain the feature of Touchscreen, it is just a rumor.

Acer Swift Edge 16 Launched

The release news of this laptop was confirmed by the company and the company also shared that it will be available for sale in select markets starting in July 2023. If we discuss the selected market areas then it will be priced at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300) in North America, and it will be marked at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000) in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. This laptop contains various features such as it offers a response time of 0.2ms, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, a peak brightness of 500 nits, a 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, color gamut support of 100 percent. Swipe up and read and continue to know more about this device.

In a report, it is shared that the company announced a new Acer Predator Triton 16 model and the firm’s first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. In this laptop, a new feature has been added that a suite of new tools to support SpatialLabs Developers that enhance stereoscopic 3D experiences. The weight of this device is 1.23 kg, so it can be easy travel from one place to another. Many users of social media are sharing their reactions towards the feature and launch of this laptop. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.