Raids: Major Crackdown On PFI As NIA Conducts Raid At Multiple Locations, Goa, Bihar

The anti-terror agencies of India have rolled up their sleeves now as we are witnessing nowadays. The recent development is that The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a massive search operation at multiple locations across four states on Tuesday morning. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is known for its standards of excellence in counter-terrorism and other national security-related investigations. The recent step of the NIA has been in news now. Be with us to know about the fresh crackdown of NIA against terrorism.

It has been reported that The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 17 locations across the country. The main target of raids was the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raids were conducted in the suspected locations of the Popular Front of India. The NAI had some information regarding the anti-national activities and several sympathizers and cadres of PFI in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Goa. On the bases of the input, NAI started a massive search operation at multiple locations.

Major Crackdown On PFI As NIA Conducts Raid

The reports tell us that The Ministry of Home Affairs had declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight affiliates “unlawful associations” for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.PFI has often been accused of involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities by the Indian Government. Scroll down to know more. Popular Front of India (PFI) is an Islamic political organization in India. Several allegations have been made in past about the organization for having links with terrorist organizations. It has been reported that NAI conducted raids with coordination by state police forces.

The search teams conducted 12 raids in Bihar, two in Utter Pradesh, and one each in Ludhiyana of Punjab and Goa. The NAI was alarmed when it got to know that PFI is strengthening its groups in spite of the ban by the Indian government. The sources informed us that The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted some raids in the Urdu bazaar of Darbhanga city and in the nearby Shankarpur village. The NAI teams have confiscated Pan cards, Adhar cards, and some documents from some suspected people. It has also been reported that hundreds of leaders of PFI have been arrested in the past few days in cases of terror funding, training, and money laundering etc.

On 28 September 2022, the government of India declared PFI as an unlawful association and temporarily banned the organization for five years under the UAPA Act. An official statement by NAI is awaited about the results of raids conducted by the agency. We will be back to you with more updates regarding this. Stay tuned……