Woman Delivers Baby in Toilet, Throws Newborn Out Of Window in Kolkata

Sometimes it becomes hard to share unusual, strange and saddening news which we get from any corner of the world. The scary, strange news is from Kolkata. It has been reported that a woman gave birth to a baby boy and threw it outside from the window of the toilet. The horrifying incident is from the Kasba area of Kolkata. The woman first broke the glass of the window of the toilet and threw the baby out, which got stuck in the drain. These unusual incidents create a feeling of rage and a wave of unhappiness. Read out the whole article to get the whole information.

The police have registered a case against a woman Nicola Stanislaus. The woman is 32 years of age and is married. It has been reported that woman went to the toilet and gave birth to a baby boy and threw it away. The surprising thing is that the woman told that she was unaware of her pregnancy and was on regular menstruation periods. The police are investigating the case. According to the police, a few locals heard the sound of glass breaking and came out of their houses by listening to the sound. On reaching the spot, they spotted a newborn baby boy lying in the drain.

Woman Delivers Baby in Toilet

The locals instantaneously informed the police and rushed the baby to the nearby private hospital. The police reached the spot and rushed the woman also to the nearby hospital as the woman was profusely bleeding. But the condition of the baby was very critical and he died in the hospital the next morning. This incident horrified the residents of Kasaba. On further investigation, it has been found that Nicola and her husband were hard-core alcoholics. The couple told the police that they were unaware of Nicola’s pregnancy, even the other family members were ignorant also.

On further interrogation, it revealed that Nicola and her husband Andy Stanislaus were in a live-in relationship since June 2022 and they got married in November last year. Police have found Nicola to be mentally unstable. It has also been revealed by the doctor that the child had suffered an injury while it was in the womb, due to which it bled and Nicola mistook it as her menstruation. The police also told that woman had given birth to a premature baby. The woman has confessed and on interrogation also told that she was trying to flush the baby by pouring buckets of water inside the toilet when she did not succeed, she threw it from the window. A case has been registered against the woman. Stay updated………