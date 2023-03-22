People have some issues in their minds and individual queries related to Ramadan dates and calendars. Like the time of fasting for Ramadan 2023 starts. Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed in Ramadan Month.

Ramadan falls in the nine months of the Lunar Islamic calendar. Ramadan is commonly observed with prayers, Quran, and fasting by Muslims, recitation of the Quran.

Ramadan Roza Sehr o Iftar Fasting Timetable

DAY DATE SEHRI IFTAR 1 Wednesday, April 14, 2023 04:35 AM 06:48 PM 2 Thursday, April 15, 2023 04:34 AM 06:48 PM 3 Friday, April 16, 2023 04:33 AM 06:49 PM 4 Saturday, April 17, 2023 04:32 AM 06:49 PM 5 Sunday, April 18, 2023 04:30 AM 06:50 PM 6 Monday, April 19, 2023 04:29 AM 06:51 PM 7 Tuesday, April 20, 2023 04:28 AM 06:51 PM 8 Wednesday, April 21, 2023 04:26 AM 06:52 PM 9 Thursday, April 22, 2023 04:25 AM 06:52 PM 10 Friday, April 23, 2023 04:24 AM 06:53 PM 11 Saturday, April 24, 2023 04:23 AM 06:53 PM 12 Sunday, April 25, 2023 04:22 AM 06:54 PM 13 Monday, April 26, 2023 04:20 AM 06:55 PM 14 Tuesday, April 27, 2023 04:19 AM 06:55 PM 15 Wednesday, April 28, 2023 04:18 AM 06:56 PM 16 Thursday, April 29, 2023 04:17 AM 06:57 PM 17 Friday, April 30, 2023 04:16 AM 06:57 PM 18 Saturday, May 01, 2023 04:15 AM 06:58 PM 19 Sunday, May 02, 2023 04:13 AM 06:58 PM 20 Monday, May 03, 2023 04:12 AM 06:59 PM 21 Tuesday, May 04, 2023 04:11 AM 06:59 PM 22 Wednesday, May 05, 2023 04:10 AM 07:00 PM 23 Thursday, May 06, 2023 04:09 AM 07:01 PM 24 Friday, May 07, 2023 04:08 AM 07:01 PM 25 Saturday, May 08, 2023 04:07 AM 07:02 PM 26 Sunday, May 09, 2023 04:06 AM 07:02 PM 27 Monday, May 10, 2023 04:05 AM 07:03 PM 28 Tuesday, May 11, 2023 04:04 AM 07:04 PM 29 Wednesday, May 12, 2023 04:03 AM 07:04 PM 30 Thursday, May 13, 2023 04:02 AM 07:05 PM

In the month of Ramadan, people continue recitation of the Quran and pray to god for their blessing. They believed in the blessing of Allah and fasting is the way to take those blessings. This Islamic month increased the prayers of the people. This time, Ramadan begins at sundown on Thursday, April 14. It will end at sunset on Wednesday, May 13 with Eid al-Fitr. Look at the dates of Ramadan 2021. It’s a month of fasting for the Muslims. They don’t have a permit to food or water during daylight hours on Ramadan dates.

Ramzan Calendar Date Timings 2023

Imam Talal Eid said that nothing might come between the lips. Imam Talal is the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg. It is considered the five pillars of Islam. These days, they pray five times each day.

They also contribute to charity to care for the poor. They used to make the pilgrimage to Mecca. The lunar year of the Islamic calendar is ten days shorter calculating to the Gregorian calendar.

This Islamic month is guided to peoples to fully devote themselves to Allah. This devotion towards Allah, give many blessing to them. This Ramadan gives you many things towards Islam and worships from Allah.

Hope this article on Ramadan Sehr o Iftar Fasting Timetable Ramzan Calendar Date Timings 2021 is being like and appreciated by you all. Please do not forget to share this article on social networking sites such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Hike, BBM, WeChat, Instagram, Line, Viber, Pinterest, stumble upon, Twitter, etc. You Can also provide us with your feedback below the article in the commenting section. Be Happy