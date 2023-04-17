RCB vs CSK Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today Match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023

Here all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a very well-known TATA Indian Premier League is all set for the upcoming match. This match is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings. Both are outstanding cricket teams and they have a massive fan following. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they also want to support their favorite team. They are searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the (RCB vs CHE) match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the players are ready to face each other in the match. RCB will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in TATA IPL at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather in Bengaluru, IN is cloudy and there are 50% possibility of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, and lineup of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CHE)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 17th April 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Playing 11:1.Faf du Plessis(C), 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Mahipal Lomror, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Shahbaz Ahmed, 6. Dinesh Karthik(WK), 7. Wanindu Hasaranga, 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Wayne Parnell, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Vyshak Vijaykumar

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Ajinkya Rahane, 4. Moeen Ali, 5. Shivam Dube, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 8. Sisanda Magala, 9. Maheesh Theekshana, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Akash Singh

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on 17th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India. The weather in Bengaluru, IN is cloudy and there are 50% possibility of precipitation during the game. RCB team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the CHE team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches.