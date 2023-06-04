AEC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Almulla Exchange CC Vs NCM Investments

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. Because one of the best and most famous KCC T10 Elite leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Almulla Exchange CC vs NCM Investments. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves on the playground. Now fans are inquisitive to know about the match. Here we have more information about the AEC vs NCMI match and we will share it with you in his article.

AEC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction

KCC T10 Elite League is all set to entertain its fans. Now fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Fans also want to support their favorite team in the match. KCC T10 Elite League will see Almulla Exchange CC facing off against NCM Investments at Sualbiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

AEC vs NCMI Match Details

Team: Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) vs NCM Investments (NCMI)

League: KCC T10 Elite League

Date: 4th June 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sualbiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rajeesh-K, 2. Naveenraj Rajendran, 3. Ansal V Nazzar, 4. Nithin Saldanha, 5. Rejith Reji, 6. Nikhil Dsouza(WK), 7. Anudeep-C, 8. Arun Raj, 9. Newton Joseph, 10. Shibin Kumar, 11. Saleesh Chandran(C)

NCM Investments (NCMI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Nasir Hussain, 2. Diju Xavier(C), 3. Vasudev Datla, 4. Nimish Lathif, 5. Meezan Ali, 6. Unnimohan Mohandas(WK), 7. Anjaneyulu Erigudindla, 8. Indika Mangalam, 9. Muhammad Rizwan-Allauddin, 10. Manjula Prasan, 11. Alikyaan Ramsorwala

Almulla Exchange CC Vs NCM Investments Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played Almulla Exchange CC vs NCM Investments on 4th June 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sualbiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Now fans are very keen to know about the match result then Almulla Exchange CC has had very good form in recent matches, and most probably they will win this match.