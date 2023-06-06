Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Pre-Order Date Full Specification Features Images

In this article, we are going to talk about the Realme 11 Pro 5G series. It is said that the series of this device is fully set to make its debut in India on Thursday 8 June 2023. Realme offers two devices in this series including Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 11 Pro 5G. It is a good chance for those who want to buy a new phone in the upcoming days. Let us know the complete details about this smartphone such as price, launching date, features, key specializations, reviews, and more.

This device is going to launch in the Indian market and it will be available at the electronic shops on 8 June 2023 to buy. This series made its debut in China in May 2023. This device is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and it is coming in a pair of up to 12GB of RAM. It is said that this base device of this series featured a dual rear camera unit, whereas the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera unit. Both devices are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and feature fast charging support. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to know more.

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India

The information about the release of this device has been disclosed by the Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore whose Twitter account @Sudhanshu1414. He also shared the launch offer and pre-order date of the Realme 11 Pro 5G series India in a post on Twitter. He shared that the pre-order of this device will start to sell on 8 June and will end on 14 June 2023. The people who want to buy this device are said to get a Realme Watch 2 Pro worth Rs.4,499 and Realme also said that to different bank offers for no-cost EMI options.

The company also shared this device is going to launch on 8 June at 12:00 pm in India. This device is easy to buy from both online and offline methods including the electronic devices shops and the online shopping sites. The base model has a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and the pro model has a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000). There are many people who are sharing their reactions to this device on internet sites and many are waiting to buy this device. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.