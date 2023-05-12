Realme Narzo N53 Launched In India on 18th May Check Specs and Features Images

There is a piece of news coming out that the Realme Narzo N53 is completely set to launch in India. This news is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media platforms. If anyone wants to buy a new smartphone then it is a good chance because this phone carries various features and this phone is available to buy in Indian markets. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about the latest model and are curious to know more about this phone, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to this phone such as price, launch date, features, important points, and more.

It is confined that it will launch in India next week and this news making a buzz on the internet sites. The model was teased by the company sometime before and a promotional page also went live on the Amazon microsite on Wednesday 10 May 2023. And now, the Realme company announced that the phone is being teased as just a kind of hoax. It is said that the company offering Realme Narzo N53 as part of the celebrations of its five-year anniversary and it is touted to be an amazing and surprising “entry-level redefined”. Scroll down to know more features of it.

Realme Narzo N53 Launched In India

The company claims that it is the slimmest Realme smartphone ever and not much heavy. The thickness of this model is around 7.49mm. It is said that it is extremely slim and this feature is most liked by the people and customers. It is priced at around Rs. 10,999 but is not confirmed yet and there is not much information is coming out related to this model. Our sources continue searching to gain more information about this phone but currently, not much information has been confirmed yet. We will update you soon after receiving more details about it and mention it in our article.

It is coming out that this phone will be launched in different color options including Feather Black and Feather Gold. This phone will available in the Indian markets soon and it is easy to buy from the online or offline method. The first version of this model was launched in April of this year in the markets and gained a good response from the people and customers. Many social media users are sharing their responses to the launch of this phone and are excited to explore more about it.