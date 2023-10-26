Realme Narzo N53 New 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and More

Good Day Readers, Today news is about a new 8GB RAM variant of the Realme Narzo N53 has been introduced in the Indian market. This article provides details about its price and specifications. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Realme introduced the Realme Narzo N53 in May this year, offering it in two storage options at the time of its launch. Now, Realme has unveiled a new variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Feather Black and Feather Gold colors and is equipped with an octa-core processor.

It also supports SuperVOOC charging. The Realme Narzo N53 features a dual rear camera system with AI support and a front-facing selfie camera located in a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. In terms of pricing, the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models of the Realme Narzo N53 were initially priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 9,499 in India, respectively. The new 8GB + 128GB variant of this budget smartphone is now available for Rs. 11,999.

It is offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold color options. Regarding its specifications, the Realme Narzo N53 boasts a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, which includes the Realme Mini Capsule.

The Realme Narzo N53 features a dual camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with AI capabilities. For selfies, it boasts an 8-megapixel front camera sensor positioned within a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 33W wired SuperVOOC charging, which can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.



To enhance security, the Realme Narzo N53 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, GPS, GLONASS / GALILEO, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs approximately 182 grams and has dimensions of 167.3 mm x 76.7 mm x 7.49mm. The Realme Narzo N53 features a spacious 6.74-inch IPS LCD display on the front, offering an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While a full-HD+ resolution display would have been preferable, the HD+ display is acceptable for its market segment. However, it’s worth noting that text and images on the screen might not appear as sharp, and this becomes particularly noticeable due to the display’s generous size. The Realme Narzo N53 is powered by the Unisoc T612 4G SoC, which is built on a 12nm manufacturing process. Despite its slim design, the phone boasts a 5,000mAh battery. It also offers 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support and the possibility to expand its internal storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card. Additionally, the software supports the Extended RAM feature, providing up to 6GB of additional virtual RAM. On the software front, the Realme Narzo N53 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T-edition.

This software is a modified version of Realme UI 4.0 tailored for budget smartphones. The T-edition of Realme UI may lack certain customization options like adjusting font size, app icon shape, and size. However, it does allow you to change wallpapers and align system UI and icon colors with the chosen wallpaper. Furthermore, it includes support for Android’s Privacy Dashboard, permission management, and privacy indicators for apps that access the camera or microphone.