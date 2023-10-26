Samsung Galaxy M34 Variant Launched in India With 5G 8GB + 256GB Price, Specifications

Good Day Readers, Today news is about a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been introduced. This article provides details about its price and specifications. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G made its debut in India in July, succeeding the Galaxy M33. This smartphone is equipped with the Exynos 1280 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. At the initial launch, the Samsung Galaxy M34 was offered in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage configurations.

Recently, the brand introduced a new variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India. Apart from the RAM and storage upgrades, the rest of the specifications remain unchanged. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 24,499 in India. However, as a part of a festive offer, it will be available for Rs 20,999. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,499, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,499. Customers can also benefit from a Rs 2,000 instant discount when using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards for transactions. This new variant is available for purchase through Amazon and Samsung Shop.



The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with the following specifications:



– Display: The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole cutout, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.



– Processor: It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset.



– RAM and storage: The device is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



– Software: The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs on Android 13 with the OneUI user interface on top.



– Cameras: On the rear, there is a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it features a 13MP front camera.



– Battery and fast charging: It houses a substantial 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.



– Connectivity: The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and has a USB Type-C port for charging.



– Dimensions and Weight: The phone’s dimensions are 161.7 × 77.2 × 8.8 mm, and it weighs 208 grams.



– Other features: It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offers Dolby Atmos audio technology.