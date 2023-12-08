Redmi 13C 5G Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10,999 Full Specs and More

The Redmi company launched a new model of the phone. The wait is over for the smartphone lovers. The good news is coming for the smartphone lovers that Redmi 13C 5G launched in India. The price is also affordable from the other smartphone prices. The Redmi 13C is launched below the Rs. 12,000. People are coming on the internet and wondering about the price and features of the newly launched Redmi 13C. This article will help to learn about the features, price, and specifications of the newly launched Redmi 13C 5G. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The Redmi Company recently announced the launching of Redmi 13C which is coming at an affordable price. The price of Redmi 13C starts at Rs 10, 999. Further, Redmi 13C comes with a 5G feature and it has also premium designs. Despite the low price, you will also see the color options. The company launched the Redmi 13C in India for Rs 12,000. Despite the price, the viewers also want to get details about the features of the newly launched smartphone. The battery power comes with a 5,000mAh and it has a 90Hz display. The company also offers a megapixel dual rear camera. You will see many interesting and modified features in Redmi 13C.

Redmi 13C 5G Launched in India

In the market, Redmi 13C is giving competition to other smartphones such as Lava Blaze Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M14. The price for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage is Rs 10,999. The price of 6GB+128GB is Rs 12,499 whereas the 8GB+256GB is coming at the cost of Rs. 14,499. The colors option is attracting the attention of the customers. There are three color options including Starlight Black, Startrail Green, and Startrail Silver. Now, the question is raised where you can purchase the newly launched Redmi 13C. You can also purchase through online stores such as Mi online store, Amazon, and other several stores.

Further, it will start available online from December 16, 2023. The LCD size is 6.74-inch with coming 600nits pf peak brightness. The smartphone is featured by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. This feature is similar to Realme 11x and Reamle 11 5G. Moreover, the increase option is also coming to extend RAM up to 16GB. The feature is similar to the Android 13 operating system. The dual rear camera option is also featured in Redmi 13C. The newly launched Redmi 13C supports Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and many more excellent features. Keep following Dekh News for such viral news.