What Happened to Elizabeth Vargas? What’s the Story Behind Elizabeth Vargas? Explained!

Elizabeth Vargas is a famous American reality television personality who was born on March 22, 1975, in Missouri. She has worked very hard to establish her acting career. She even remained in the limelight among the people with the show “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in the 15th season. Apart from being a television personality, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is also a social media influencer who keeps giving updates related to her lifestyle to her fans. If we talk about his net worth, it is worth $30 million. According to the information, it has been learned that Elizabeth got divorced from businessman Bernt Bodle after 17 years of marriage. She shares every update of her life with her fans and doing so makes them happy.

What Happened to Elizabeth Vargas?

Elizabeth Vargas starts a new life from her past. She told everyone that she is a self-dependent woman who will never let herself down because of her beauty and acting talent. Many of his fans are inspired by him and support him. Everyone knows that Elizabeth Vargas was seen in season one of The Real Housewives of Orange County show. People liked her acting in the show The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, since her last show, she has not been seen in any American movies or shows yet. But she is preparing herself to work in movies again and will soon see her on the big screen.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lynn Vargas suffered a traumatic incident with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Matthew Geraghty, sources have revealed. In February 2022, after a two-hour standoff at Argas's home, Geraghty was arrested for assaulting him. After this incident, he was found legally guilty and sentenced to six years in jail.