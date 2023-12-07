CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

RF vs LEG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Racing Ferrol vs Leganes Copa Del Rey League

16 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Copa Del Rey 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Racing Ferrol (RF) and the team will play against Leganes (LEG). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This upcoming football match will begin to play at 12:15 am pm on Thursday 25 May 2023. It will take place at Estadio A Malata. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

RF vs LEG Live Score

Both teams played well and received a good response from the fans and viewers. If we talk about both team’s previous scores then presently it is not available and there are no reports of the points table. As per the sources, this league began recently and both teams have played only one match but the results are not available. It will be the first face-to-face match of this league and both teams will give their best. Both team’s players are active and strong and they will give their best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting, so watch with joy.

RF vs LEG (Racing Ferrol vs Leganes) Match Details

Match: Racing Ferrol vs Leganes (RF vs LEG)
Tournament: Copa Del Rey League
Date: Friday, 8th December 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
RF vs LEG Venue: Estadio A Malata

RF vs LEG (Racing Ferrol vs Leganes) Starting 11

Racing Ferrol (RF) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianfranco Gazzaniga, 2. Moises Delgado, 3. Sergio Cubero, 4. David Castro, 5. Nacho Sanchez, 6. Fran Manzanara, 7. Jesus Bernal, 8. Alex Lopez, 9. Alvaro Vadillo, 10. Sabin, 11. Manu Justo

Leganes (LEG) Possible Starting 11 1.Diego Conde, 2. Sergio Gonzalez – I, 3. Jorge Miramon, 4. Jorge Saenz, 5. Enric Franquesa, 6. Julian Chicco, 7. Iker Undabarrena, 8. Daniel Raba, 9. Diego Garcia-Campos, 10. Miguel De la Fuente, 11. Francisco Portillo

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. All players are fine and no one is suffering from any injury which all perform their best. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. Presently, the points table records are not available, so nothing can be said. It is also said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match fully and it will be one of the best matches. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports.

