RHOA Star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are Divorcing, After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

Recently a piece of news is making waves on the internet. The news is about the split of a celebrity couple Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann. The news made a sensation on the internet as the couple had good chemistry for the past 12 years and all of a sudden, the divorce news of the couple shocked the fans. The news is viral and people are searching for it as if it is a rumour or the reality. The news is getting huge attention as the couple famed in ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ was showcasing Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s daily life with their tight-knit family. The news is heartbreaking for the fans of the couple as no one expected that this can happen in their life. Be with us to get the entire information of the news. scroll down.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and Kroy Biermann, 37, are splitting up after 12 years. The duo get married in 2011 and had four children. Kim Zolciak is a mom of six children and she has two daughters from her first husband Daniel Toce with whom she divorced in 2003. It is in the rumours that Kim filed a case for divorce and claimed that there’s “no hope of reconciliation” since the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The couple came close in 2010 when Kroy Biermann was an NFL player and was playing for Atlanta Falcons. The couple got married in 2012.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are Divorcing

The rumours of trouble in their marriage were also in 2016 and the couple denied the rumours at that time. Don’t Be Tardy was aired for eight seasons and 95 episodes. The duo showed great chemistry in season 3 of RHOA. and soon after their marriage became popular with ‘Don’t be Tardy’. Kim Zolciak’s ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star is seeking primary custody of her children and joint legal custody and also asked for spousal support. She also has asked for the restoration of her maiden name.

Rumours are spreading that the main reason for splitting is the financial crises faced by the couple. Some rumours indicate that their pensions were hitting the auction block but the comments were denied by Zolciak at that time. The rumour about unpaid taxes also surfaced on the internet a few times back. The fans are assuming that the money had been a huge issue to pressurise the relationship and other factors that may play a role in their split. The couple had four children two twin girls and two sons. Let’s see what comes next before us. Stay tuned……….