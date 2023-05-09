Assam: Cigarette Burn Marks Found On Minor Girl Rescued, Doctor Couple Arrested

Recently the news has come on the internet that a doctor couple has been arrested on 5 May 2023 for reportedly abusing twin sisters for several months by keeping them captive in their house. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked and this news is gaining huge attention from the people. Now people have been searching for the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, let’s continue the article.

The doctors are identified as Dr Waliul Islam, a surgeon, and Dr Sangeeta Datta, a psychiatrist and they have been sent to police custody along with their domestic help, who has been sent to judicial custody, the police stated, adding that the couple was charged under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences Act. One of the girls had several wound marks on her body. The medical examination disclosed that her intimate parts were burned with cigarettes, the police stated.

Cigarette Burn Marks Found On Minor Girl Rescued

According to the report, The Guwahati Commissioner of the police, Diganta Barah stated,” The little girl was kept captive on the fourth floor of Roma Enclave, the home of the doctor couple. The 3-year-old girl had damage and burn marks on her private parts and bruises on many parts of her body. During the medical examination, it was also discovered that her private parts were burned with cigarettes. All three charged, including their housekeeper Lakshmi Nath, have been arrested. They were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Guwahati on Sunday. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, the couple was booked under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences Act. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing and the Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are personally monitoring the case. The police have been trying to explore the twins and how they got trapped at the couple's house.