Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh: 3 Died As Car Falls Into Canal In Godavri

This tragic accident took place on Saturday, 5 August in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen.

Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh

As we already mentioned four people were killed and one person got injured. This incident happened when the motorcar which they had been travelling in lost control and struck a roadside tree. This horrible incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, police officials familiar with the matter stated. It is very sad and heartbreaking news for their close ones as no one had imagined that they would lose their lives like this. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, this tragic incident occurred at Ravi Venkatampalli village of Tadipatri Mandal (block) on the national highway (NH 544D). The four killed people have been identified as 24-year-old Vishnu Chowdary, Mohan Reddy, 27, Naresh Reddy 28 years old and Maru Sagar Reddy,28. Another person is identified as Srinivas Reddy who got serious injuries. After the accident he was taken to the government hospital at Tadipatri and his situation is stable at present. The bodies of the victims were also shifted to the same hospital for post-mortem. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the victims had been coming back from a party hosted by Mohan Reddy who had purchased the new car recently. They all drank intoxicants and had a late-night dinner at Tadipatri. Later, they came out on the highway for a drive, he stated. At Ravi Venkatampalli, Mohan who was driving the car at a high speed, lost control and hit a tree. Police have been investigating the case.