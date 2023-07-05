Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Dispel Split Rumors Through Witty Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are trending on social media platforms. As per the report, in response to recent online rumors suspecting trouble in their marriage, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olsen took to Twitter to debunk the assert with a touch of humor. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms and many people are very curious to know about the whole information about news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

The couple were married since 2008, addressed the ongoing speculations about their relationship, and put an end to the baseless rumors. Kaitlin Olsen is one of the best American actresses. She is better known for her role as ‘Dee Reynolds’ on the hit sitcom, began the playful exchange by sharing a Perez Hilton article about the rumors and forwarded the alleged affair. With a touch of wit, she tweeted, ” It was she who had an affair. But it was not with somebody from Wales. It was with a whale. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Dispel Split Rumors

She also gibed,” I have always loved whales. They are the bosses of the ocean, and I am enticed to power”. In the true star breakup statement, Olson finished her tweet with a request for privacy. She said “We ask for privacy as we handle this hard time”. Rob McElhenney, who describes Mac on the show, responded with his own tweet, confirming the rumor in a nonchalant manner. You are on the right page for information so read the article will the end.

” Sad to admit a rumor is true,” he joked, but, some of the information is, not correct”. As per the source close to the couple, they decided to have fun with the outlandish rumor, considering it to be nonsensical and false. The talented duo, popular for their on-screen chemistry as brother and sister, have been fan favorites since ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ aired on FX in 2005. The show has completed its 15 seasons and now the 16th season is going. follows the misadventures of a group of friends who own a Philadelphia bar. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.