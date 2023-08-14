Rohtak: 15-year-old Girl on Way to School Kidnapped, Raped in Haryana’s District

A very heinous act was seen in Haryan’s district a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped. Crime in India rapidly increasing day by day. Government should take strict action against the accused. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and getting much attention from the viewers. The moment this news was uploaded it went viral and people want strict action against the victim. The Haryana police also revealed the identification of the victims. This news is circulating all around the internet. People want to know the complete information regarding this news. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, and subjected to unimaginable trauma while on her way to school in Haryana’s Rohtak. Such incidents are a grim reminder of the vulnerability faced by children as they strive to pursue their education. It highlights the pressing need for stronger measures to ensure the safety and protection of students during their daily commute. According to authorities, the girl was abducted and taken to a hotel by the assailants, as she was driven away in a car on Friday.

15-year-old Girl on Way to School Kidnapped

Three people have since been arrested in connection with the crime, while the search for the driver responsible for the incident is still ongoing. The accused range in age from 21 to 32 years old, indicating the involvement of adults in this heinous act. The case is filed against the four people in Haryana’s police station under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. This unfortunate incident should serve as a catalyst for implementing stronger safety measures to protect students on their way to school

As per the police reports, one of the accused knew the victim. When the girl was going to school, he used to block her way and threatened that girl if she made noise or called someone else, he would kill her. The girl is admitted to the Rohtak Hospital. After this incident, the CM of Haryana reacted to this case and want strict action against the accused. The incident in Rohtak is yet another tragic reminder of the injustices faced by children on their way to school. Further, Rohtak MLA Batra met the victims and his family and promise them that they will get the culprits severely punished. The investigation is still ongoing. Keep following this page to know more viral news.