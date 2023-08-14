NH12 in Nadia: Two Dead, Four Critically Injured in Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

In a horrific car crash, two people lost their lives while four were badly injured. The car crash happened on NH12 in Nadia. As we know that accident cases are rapidly increasing day by day. It is important to follow safety rules while driving. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and getting much attention from the viewers. Further, the police department also revealed the identification of the victims. The moment this news was uploaded gone viral. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a horrifying incident on Sunday afternoon, an unfortunate head-on collision occurred between a private bus and a car near Phulia on NH12 in Nadia. The accident resulted in the loss of two lives, while severely injuring four others, including a child. The incident has captivated the attention of local authorities, sparking discussions on road safety and the need for vigilance while driving. According to reports, the Calcutta-bound private bus from Royganj had entered the wrong lane, putting itself in the path of oncoming traffic. Stay connected to know more.

Two Dead, Four Critically Injured in Car Crash

Tragically, the driver of the car, Abhijit Mondal, failed to control the vehicle’s speed and collided with the bus. The sheer impact of the collision resulted in the instant loss of Mondal’s life and that of another passenger in the car. The collision left four others critically injured, including a child who was traveling in the car. Such incidents not only traumatize the victims and their families but also have a lasting impact on society. They serve as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety rules and regulations. This fatal incident underscores the pressing need for stricter enforcement of road safety measures.

Further, the car driver was the name was Abhijit Mondal who is no more. And other two are women who also lost their lives in this fatal crash. Vinay Patel and his wife Priyanka were also injured in this crash. Their 11-year-old was also with them also injured. They are going to the Iskcon temple. According to the police reports, the bus driver is responsible for this crash. The bus is under police custody and the driver managed to flee. The tragic head-on collision on NH12 in Nadia serves as a harrowing reminder of the consequences of careless driving. The investigation is still ongoing. Keep following this page to know more viral news.