Ryan Sessegnon Injury Update 2023: What Happened to Ryan Sessegnon? Family

The life-threatening injury happened with Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon. He was a famous English professional footballer who played as a left-back, left midfielder, or left winger for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He was born on 18 May 2000 in Roehampton, Greater London. He made his breakthrough in the Fulham senior side in 2016, at the age of 16. He made an instant impact on football and became the first footballer born in the 2000s to score a goal in a first-team game in the professional English leagues. He was the youngest player who scored in a Championship match.

Ryan Sessegnon remains on the sidelines after he underwent surgery on a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season. There are no updates related to his recovery. But we got some news that his left-back is expected to face a lengthy spell out. Spurs confirmed on Tuesday that Sessegnon had undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury in the first week of pre-season training under new boss Ange Postecoglou. He was plagued by muscle injuries last season and now faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ryan Sessegnon Injury Update 2023

In his early life, he was born into a decent family. He has a twin brother, Steven, who plays for Chariton Athletic on loan from Fulham, while their elder brother, Chris, is a semi-professional footballer. He also has a cousin who is a Beninese international footballer named Stephane Sessegnon. In their childhood, his brother Steven played for the local club Wandgas FC. In 2008, at the age of nine, the pair signed for Fulham and initially joined their under-9s side. He was originally a central striker at his youth level and he was moved to left back as he progressed. He has cited fellow left-sided players Luke Shaw and Gareth Bale as players he looked up to when he was young, saying, 'when Shaw was at Southampton he was a left-back and he loved watching him bomb up and down the wing, create goals, score goals, so he thinks to try to emulate that.

He appeared 23 times for Tottenham last season. But his last outing for the club occurred back in February after a hamstring injury curtained the second half of his campaign. The ex-Fulham academy graduate was over the initial problem and returned to work at Spurs on July 1, only because suffering a reoccurrence of last season’s muscle issue. It was expected that surgery would be a permanent solution to his hamstring troubles. He only made 56 appearances for Tottenham since joining in the summer of 2019 and will now miss the club’s upcoming tour of Perth, Bangkok, and Singapore.