Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Launched in India With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, Specifications Features and More

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has been launched in India on July 7. The latest smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It comes as a successor to last year’s Galaxy M33 and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. The Galaxy M34 5G gets a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The new smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top of the line 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999. These are introductory prices with bank offers. Samsung has not specified the duration of this special launch offer. The handset comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue color options. The new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will go on sale starting July 15 through the company website and on Amazon as part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. The panel has Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The handset is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization OIS. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a third sensor.