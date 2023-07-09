Murshidabad: Miscreants Set Police Vehicle on Fire in Bengal Voted for Panchayat Polls

Today we are going to share the news that has come out. The voting for the crucial West Bengal Panchayat elections has started amid tight security arrangements amid concerns of widespread violence. Several incidents of violence and arson were reported after the process of nomination began in the state. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Bengal’s rural polls drew towards a bloody finish as 12 people died, bombs exploded and all parties leveled allegations of strong-arm tactics against their rivals on Saturday. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Miscreants Set Police Vehicle on Fire

The election which is being seen by analysts as a litmus test for the 2024 parliamentary elections, also witnessed scenes of ballot boxes being stolen and burnt and of public anger against political workers. Among flashpoints were Murshidabad, Nadia, and Cooch Behar districts besides pockets in South 24 parganas such as Bhangar and in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.