Satyendar Jain on Oxygen Support at LNJP Hospital After He Collapses in Tihar Jail

The news that is gaining attention today is about the Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. The news is coming out that Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was put on oxygen support and rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The AAP leader who has been in Tihar Jail since last year in a money laundering case is on media screens due to his health condition. What’s the new adverse circumstance that is making the minister in the news, we are going to share it with our viewers in detail. so be with us to know about the latest episode that went in the Tihar jail and AAP leader went viral on the media platforms. Stay with us.

It has been reported that the former Delhi Health Minister is facing health issues in jail these days. As per the reports, the AAP leader slipped into the bathroom of the prison’s hospital as he was taken there as he complained about general weakness. During his checkup, he went to the bathroom and slipped and collapsed there due to dizziness. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital at first. There he complained of breathing problems and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital. However, he was examined by the doctors and all the vitals have been found normal as per the sources.

Satyendar Jain on Oxygen Support at LNJP Hospital

The recent information is that the minister is on Oxygen support. As he was complaining about pain in his back, left leg and shoulder so he was referred by DDU to Lok Nayak Hospital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter about his speedy recovery and said “May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances.” He also tweeted in Hindi that we are translating for you and sharing with you- “A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain’s speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances”

After the tweet of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the people and many leaders are posting their reactions on Twitter and people are commenting upon it. Twitter was flooded with the uncountable reactions of the people after the CM tweet. It seems like Satyendra Jain’s health issue has initiated a controversy. We just shared with our viewers that we sourced the information. Some news is claiming that the former health minister has lost 35 kg of weight. Earlier also he wrote to the jail authorities that he is suffering from depression and loneliness. Stay updated with us.