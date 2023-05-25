Why Was Quando Rondo Arrested? What Happened To Him And Where Is He Now?

Quando Rondo is currently getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media platforms. It is shared that he has been arrested and his arrest news is the headline of the news channels. He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a large number of fans around the world. After coming out of his arrest news, many of his fans and loved ones are worried about him and curious to know more about him. Let us know the complete information about his arrest and also talk some more related to himself in this article, so read continuously.

First, let us clear that he is not arrested and this is fake news. Recently, he was involved in a fatal gunshot incident as a witness. This fatal gunshot incident took place on Friday 19 May 2023 in Los Angeles. Due to this incident, he talked with police but we cleared that he has not been arrested nor taken into police custody. There is a viral video running on the internet that featured him in a fatal shooting incident that cause him to freak out. Now, there is a video coming forward that shows him talking to an officer. It was a rumor and we confirmed this news after a deep search or study.

Why Was Quando Rondo Arrested?

His complete and real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman but he s mostly known as Quando Rondo. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, U.S. on 23 March 1999 and became popular as a successful singer and rapper. He is currently 24 years old and also known as a songwriter. He is signed to Atlantic Records and Never Broke Again. He gathered a lot of popularity after releasing his song “I Remember” with Lil Baby in 2018. Later, he released two studio albums, six mixtapes, and forty-five singles. Currently, he is gaining attention and it is said that he has been arrested but we cleared above that he is not arrested.

He has also been influenced by various popular musicians such as Camouflage, Chief Keef, Young Thug, and Rich Homie Quan. His arrest news created a storm on the internet and many of his fans were worried about him but we clear his arrest controversy above in this article. This kind of fake news and rumors were shared by the social media user and they share this kind of rumors to gain some attention and popularity from the netizens.