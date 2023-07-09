Scandal: BBC Presenter Accused of Paying Teen For Explicit Photos and Images

Here we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Strictly host Rylan Clark has denied rumors he is the BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit pictures. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Rylan Clark has denied he is the BBC presenter accused of sending a teenager cash in exchange for sexually explicit pictures. It was revealed on Friday night that a well-known BBC host was reportedly being investigated and has been taken off the air. According to the report, the payments began when the teen was 17 years old. The teen’s mother said her child had used the cash to fund a drug addiction. She told the newspaper how her child, now 20, had shown her an online bank statement that had numerous deposits from the TV star. She said there were huge sums, hundreds or thousands of pounds at a time. One time, he had sent 5,000 pounds in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

BBC Presenter Accused of Paying Teen

The report said the BBC is looking into the allegations, and Star is currently not scheduled to be on air in the coming days. The corporation added the information would be acted upon appropriately. A spokesperson said we treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. This includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.