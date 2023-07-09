Who is LA’s Mole Man? Homeless Man Found Living in Underground Vault in Los Angeles

Today we are going to share the news that has come out. A homeless man was discovered living in an underground vault in Los Angeles. Surveillance footage captured the person entering and exiting the vault through a previously sealed utility door near the Japanese American National Museum. Inside the vault, authorities found evidence of someone having taken up residence, including food containers and scattered debris. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to the Los Angeles Police, the man found living in the underground vault was arrested on July 3 at around 9 pm for battery of a police officer, following the initial report of trespassing. The initial call reporting trespassing was received at approximately 8.56 pm. This incident is part of a series of shocking events involving homeless individuals in the city, highlighting the worsening homeless crisis that Los Angeles is currently facing. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next section of the article.

Who is LA’s Mole Man?

In another recorded segment, the man is seen opening another door to the vault, jumping down inside, and then closing the crate lid back in its original position. The security guards noticed the incident, and called our director of security who came down, Van Kirk told KTLA. Upon the arrival of the officers, they discovered the man inside the vault and instructed him to come out. A search was conducted on his person and his belongings. According to Van Kirk, the law enforcement officers discovered a firearm or a replica of a firearm inside the man’s backpack. There is much more to tell you about this news, which you will find in the next section of the article.

The man then exhibited combative behavior and physically struck one of the police officers, resulting in his subsequent arrest on charges of battery to an officer.