Seema Haider Arrested? Husband Sachin ‘Missing’ From Greater Noida Home

Pakistani national Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin Meena went missing. As we all know that currently, Pakistani national Seema Haider is making headlines on the internet, and Seema and her husband are in controversy due to their marriage. A family living in Greater Noida currently has been exploring for a missing member and fearing getting sad news.

As per the report, Pakistani national Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin Meena have gone missing from the Greater Noida home. Seema Haider is a Pakistani lady who met Sachin Meena while playing online PUBG and illegally entered India via Nepal. The UP police arrested Seema Haider because she entered India illegally without a visa through Nepal. But after the investigation, she was released on bail. Currently, the couple is gaining huge attention from people as they are very curious to know about them. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Seema Haider Arrested?

Pakistani resident Seema Haider and her Indian hubby Sachin Meena are a hot topic on the internet. Many people are very shocked by the news. Reportedly, Haider transformed into Hinduism and married Meena, and began staying at India his Greater Nodia house. But recently the news has come on the internet that Haider and Meena went missing for 24 hours. Meantime, the UP ATS has allegedly begun a search to discover Haider’s Pakistani connections and the route she took to enter India. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, last week's reports said that a senior Uttar Pradesh police official said concerns about possible attacks on Haider after she spoke about converting from Islam to Hinduism to be with Sachin. The police official cautioned that some miscreant, garbed as a member of the crowd or as media personnel, may carry out a fatal attack on Haider. Currently, police have been searching for the couple and they are assuming that it is quite possible that the couple trying to reach Pakistan.