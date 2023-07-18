Why Was Chino Pacas Arrested? Mexican Musicians Chino Pacas Charges Explained

Recently Chino Pacas’ name has come on the internet and it is making headlines on the internet because of his arrest news. Chino Pacas is a very famous musical artist. Since the news came on the internet many people are very stunned. One of Mexico’s regional performers, Chino Pacas has been arrested by the LAPD during a traffic stop in Hollywood and taken into custody for gun possession. This news left many people with many questions people and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, early on Sunday morning, this tragic incident occurred between local Mexican singers and their manager in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Reports are coming forward that two musicians Chino Pacas and Calle 24 have been arrested by the LAPD officers. Lots of people are very shocked after knowing about the news. This news became a topic of discussion. The situation flew when the police discovered that one of the men in the motorcade had a gun, and the situation worsened. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Chino Pacas Arrested?

Reportedly, police have been charged with gun possession and recognized as the manager of one of the artists. The charges against Chino Pacas and his current condition have come under scrutiny as a result of this incident. LAPD officers had been conducting a routine traffic stop at around 1:30 am when they caught a motorcade that included a Cadillac Escalade and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. One of the individuals in the motorcade had a gun, the police discovered out when making the arrest. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Thereafter, the finding led to the officers drawing their weapons and detaining the person at gunpoint including Calle 24 and Chino Pacas. When the guy has been taken into custody as the manager of one of the artists. Still, it is not clear which artist he was associated with. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Currently, an investigation of the matter has been ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.