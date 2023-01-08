SEV vs GEF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Sevilla vs Getafe Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, all the football match lovers here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous La Liga league is coming back once again with its outstanding teams. This match is going to be played between Sevilla vs Getafe. It is a highly anticipated football match. Fans are super excited about this match as they are also ready to support their favourite team. Both teams will give their best for winning the match. Here we have more information about the SEV vs GEF match and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga League is all set for the match. As we already mentioned All the fans have been waiting for this match as they are also ready to support their favourite team. Both teams are to face each other because they don’t want to lose any chance of winning the match. The La Liga match between Sevilla and Getafe will be played on Sunday at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain. Now all the football lovers are very eager to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: La Liga

Team: Sevilla (SEV) vs Getafe (GEF)

Date: 8th January 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marko Dmitrovic, 2. Nemanja Gudelj, 3. Marcos Acuna, 4. Gonzalo Montiel, 5. Tanguy Nianzou, 6. Suso, 7. Joan Jordan, 8. Oliver Torres, 9. Ivan Rakitic, 10. Youssef En-Nesyri, 11. Erik Lamela

Getafe (GEF) Possible Playing 11: 1.David Soria, 2. Dakonam Djene, 3. Damian Suarez, 4. Domingos Duarte, 5. Omar Alderete, 6. Carles Alena, 7. Angel Algobia, 8. Portu, 9. Luis Milla, 10. Enes Unal, 11. Borja Mayoral

Match Prediction

As per the match lineup, both teams’ players are very hardworking and outstanding. Both teams are ready to face each other in the playground. All the players will give their best for winning the trophy. This match will take place between Sevilla vs Getafe on 8th January 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. If we talk about the recent match result of the teams. Then SEV team did not win any matches and on the other hand, the GEF team also won 0 matches. But GEF looks good form in recent matches. Let’s see with the team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.