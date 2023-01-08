SAM vs NAP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Today’s Match

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a very well-known and favourite Serie A league is all set to entertain its fans. The league is coming back with its two power full teams. This match is going to be played between Sampdoria vs Napoli. Both teams are very famous and they will give their best for winning the trophy. Currently, all the fans have been searching about the football match as they are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match details and we will share it with you in this article.

Serie A is back with its two amazing teams and all the fans are also super excited for the match as they know that it will be more amazing and entertaining. Both teams will give their best for winning the match. The Serie A match between Sampdoria vs Napoli will be played at Luigi Ferraris. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for the match details.

Match Details

League: Serie A

Team: Sampdoria (SAM) vs Napoli (NAP)

Day: Sunday

Date: 8th January 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Luigi Ferraris

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Emil Audero, 2. Omar Colley, 3. Bram Nuytinck, 4. Bartosz Bereszynski, 5. Bruno Amione, 6. Mehdi Leris, 7. Gerard Yepes, 8. Gonzalo Villar, 9. Filip Djuricic, 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, 11. Sam Lammers

Napoli (NAP) Possible Playing 11:1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Amir Rrahmani, 4. Kim Min-Jae, 5. Mathias Olivera, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Piotr Zielinski, 8. Matteo Politano, 9. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 10. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 11. Victor Osimhen

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and professional players. All the players are also ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Sampdoria vs Napoli on 8th January 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Luigi Ferraris. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the result of the match that which team has more chance of winning the match. So as per the recent match result SAM and NAP teams did not win any single match. But the NAP team has more chances to win the match as it looks good in the recent match.