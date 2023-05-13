Shocking: 2 dead after two-car crash in Darlington, Coroner Says, Videos and Photos

We are sharing with you news of a fatal accident that took place in Darlington city of South Carolina in the United States. A tragic incident took over the life of two people as per the reports. The horrifying accident took place on Thursday afternoon. It has been reported that a child and a woman were killed in the tragic accident. The tragic incident shocked the people. We are providing with you the whole information that we have sourced till now. So go through the whole article to get the entire info about the tragic accident that took place in Darlington.

It has been reported that a car collided with a truck. The accident occurred at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 52 bypass. It was around 2 pm when the accident occurred. The fatal accident took over the life of a two years old child and his grandmother. The woman killed in the tragic accident has been identified as Lucesha Hickman. She is 42 years old as per the recent reports. The name of the child is not revealed in any source. The incident happened at Pee Dee on Thursday.

The grandmother and the child were in the car that collided with the truck at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 52 Bypass. Darlington Police Department is investigating the case. The officials did not provide further details and said that the crash is under investigation. The tragic incident has devastated the family of the deceased woman and child. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the serious crash at once at Governor Williams Highway and Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County.

In another crash which has been reported from Darlington, a 16 years old girl has been killed on Friday morning on Mineral Springs Road in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The car of the teenage girl also collided with a truck around 6.30 am. The name of the girl has not been released yet. South Carolina highway patrol officials are investigating that crash case also. No further information has been shared till now.

Our sources have provided with us the information that the teen was from Florence County and driving Mazda 3 and it collided with a Peterbilt dump truck that was travelling south on the same road. The girl crossed over the divider and rammed her car into the truck. The girl died at the spot while the truck driver has been transferred to the hospital. The police are investigating both cases that occurred simultaneously in Darlington. For more updates stay tuned…..