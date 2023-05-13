Who Is Nima Momeni? Accused Killer of Cash App Founder Bob Lee Battled Drug Addiction and Childhood Trauma

Recently the news has come on the internet that Nima Momeni, a tech executive charged with killing Cash App founder Bob Lee had been harbouring unresolved anger and frustration for a long time. Recently the news has come on the internet many this news went viral on social media platforms. Now this news gaining huge attention from the people as this news has left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people must be inquisitive to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to his friends, the man had been fighting dung habit and childhood trauma that wasn’t dealt with ever.” A huge drug issue that made him unfit to reason and speaks” asserted his former friends and girlfriend, the Iranian citizen who did not want to be named was revealed before the attack. This is one of those things where, Nima, your cool, we love you, but you don’t complete full sentences,” one friend recalled. A girlfriend from many years ago remembered Momeni was deep into drugs, using cocaine daily. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Nima Momeni?

Another bubby also said ” Still, Momeni’s said drug addiction appeared bad enough that his once-promising IT firm, Expand IT, disintegrated into a hilarious s*** show. He could not keep employees and not end up munching them out for something they didn’t know — I saw it as primarily his fault. Paula Canny is Momeni’s lawyer who rejected allegations of drug abuse or dependence, “None of the individuals who say these bad things about Nima is identified. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, 48 years old Nima Momeni was arrested and charged with murder last month for the April 4 attack that left Lee, 43 dead from Stab injuries to the chest. Momeni showed the heart mark to her sister and her husband, which both returned. If convicted of Lee's murder, Momeni could face at least two decades behind bars.