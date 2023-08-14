Shocking: Delhi Woman Teacher Falls From Auto Amid iPhone Snatching Bid Caught on Camera

A woman was badly injured after falling from an auto. As per the sources, the woman falls from an auto, dragged on the road in an iPhone snatching bid. The incident is from Delhi. The woman is a schoolteacher. The news is gone viral on the internet and getting much attention from the viewers. As per the sources, the school teacher’s name is Yovika Chaudhary. She filed the case against the biker who snatched her phone. She was also injured and her nose was also fractured. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming a new topic on the internet. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The recent incident in Delhi where a woman teacher was injured while trying to protect her phone from snatchers highlights the alarming issue of street crime in our society. The incident occurred on August 11 (Friday) when the victim, Yovika Chaudhary, was going back home from school when two men on a bike attempted to snatch her iPhone-13. As Chaudhary held onto her phone, resisting their bid, she, unfortunately, fell from the auto-rickshaw and was dragged on the road. Stay connected to know more.

Delhi Woman Teacher Falls From Auto

Further, the woman is a teacher at Gyan Bharti School in Saket Delhi. She is living in Deoli resident. When this incident happened, she was rushed to Max Hospital by their local people where her treatment is ongoing. She got nose and head injuries. As per the teacher’s reports, the bike-borne men snatched her phone who were aged between 20 to 22 and also they have not to wear helmets. The case is filed under sections 356, 367, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Further, such incidents not only endanger the physical well-being of the victims but also leave a lasting impact on their mental health.

The incident in Delhi serves as a reminder that there is a pressing need for stronger measures to tackle street crimes. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to increase their presence in areas prone to such incidents and take strict action against the culprits. Additionally, awareness campaigns and educational programs should be conducted to sensitize the public about the risks associated with these crimes and ways to protect themselves. It is disheartening to witness incidents like these where individuals are injured while simply going about their daily lives. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.