TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition Launched in India at Rs. 98,919 Specs and Features

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its new variant. TVS has launched a new variant of its 125cc commuter offering, the Raider 125.

TVS Motor Company is an Indian international motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Chennai. TVS has established a new variant of its 125cc commuter presenting the Raider 125. It's named Super Squad Edition and the bike comes draped in two new plans motivated by the Marvel Series: Black Panther and Iron Man. So, one model comes painted in red, black and golden and the second one is draped in purple and black.

TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition Launched

Apart from this, no design, feature or automatic changes have been made to the bike. So, it gets the same LED headlight, followed by a firm yet small fuel tank and a separate seat setup. Even the telescopic front forks and monoshock remain unchanged. The Raider 125 Super Squad Edition rides on front disc and rear drum brake on 17-inch alloys covered in 80/100 front and 100/90 rear tyres. On the quality show, the Raider Super Squad gets LED light and a completely digital device console sans Bluetooth connectivity.

The unit houses a speedometer odometer, trip meter, gear function hand and power level readout. The new Raider 125 variant utilises the exact 124.8cc, single-cylinder motor that single-cylinder machine that dishes out 11.2bhp at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm at 6,000rpm. It is connected to a five-speed gearbox. TVS has priced the Raider 125 Super Squad Edition at Rs. 98,919.