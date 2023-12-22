CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Stuart Yeagley Car Accident: What Happened to Musical Genius? Wiki-Bio, Age

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating the untimely loss of Stuart Yeagley in a car accident: A Tragic Departure of a Musical Genius. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. December 19, 2023, marked a devastating day for the tight-knit community of Somerset, Ohio, as a tragic car accident on U.S. 40 took the life of Stuart Yeagley, one of its cherished residents. At a mere 36 years old, Yeagley, a well-known musician, has left the community in profound shock and sorrow. Stuart Yeagley wasn’t merely a musician; he was a genuine musical prodigy.

Stuart Yeagley Car Accident

His influence extended far beyond the borders of Somerset, gaining recognition and respect. The announcement of his passing has resonated deeply within the music community, eliciting a wave of grief and tributes from both devoted fans and fellow musicians. Stuart Yeagley’s departure serves as a poignant reflection on life’s fragility. While the Somerset community grapples with grief, they cherish the joy and music that Stuart infused into their lives. His memory, immortalized through his music, will persist, offering inspiration to generations yet to come.

Stuart Yeagley Car Accident

Stuart is survived by his five children: Katherynn Yeagley residing in California, and Zander Yeagley, Everleigh Vandagriff, Phoenix Vandagriff, and Westin Vandagriff, all residing in Somerset. He is also survived by his mother, Janie (Brad) Ervin Smith, three sisters – Tiffany James, Kim (Rich) LeFever, and Amber (Thomas) Yeagley – as well as the mothers of his children: Melissa Bennett, Abigail Frick, and Monica Vandagriff. Additionally, he is survived by five nieces and nephews: AJ (Brighton) Bryant, Rain (Alex) Wiseman, Ashley James, Noah Miller, and Lucas Wiseman, along with one great-nephew, Arlo Peters. His loyal canine companion, Gonzo, and an extended family of friends also mourn his passing. Stuart was truly unique. His love for his children was immeasurable, filled with a fierce devotion. His essence was defined by a passion for music, art, and all things creative. Engaging in a “conversation” with him meant entering into a spirited debate. Finding solace in nature, the Earth, and the great outdoors brought him peace.

As a tribute, consider planting something in his memory. Calling hours are scheduled at Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 56 South Main St, Thornville, OH 43076, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from Noon to 3pm. In remembrance of Stuart’s fondness for the color green, kindly wear it. Instead of flowers, a trust has been set up for the welfare of his children. Contributions can be sent to c/o Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Services, PO Box 267, Thornville, OH 43076. Please ensure checks are made payable to the Stuart Yeagley Memorial Trust.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are penis enlargement pills actually real what over the counter drugs help with premature ejaculation androgenix male enhancement reviews total enhancerx male enhancement are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent thc gummies and sex pure vita keto gummies goli nutrition apple cider vinegar gummies 60 pieces how to lose weight on a budget best diet pills for long term weight loss will creatine help me lose weight good liquid diet for weight loss pure life keto gummies reviews does aderall make you lose weight good effective diet pills doc oz diet pill how to lose weight and not gain muscle how did amber johnston lose weight how to use cbd tincture for anxiety do cbd gummies interfere with other meds summit delta 9 thc gummies review what is full spectrum cbd gummies cbd edible products review wyld cbd cbn gummies review what cbd is best for diabetes anxiety and arthritis thc gummies high feeling how much cbd gummies for beginner does cbd help uou sleep how many mgs of gummy cbd for adults cbd sciatica pain arthritis cbd sleep tabletw do cbd drop really help pain cbd pills for depression and anxiety thc p gummies pain relief cbd at waterbeds and stuff vitamin shoppe cbd products cbd gummies willie nelson cbd sour gummies pich here cbd for anxiety and irritability pure bliss cbd gummies for tinnitus