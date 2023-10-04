Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi, Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Car Accident In Italy

The breaking news is coming that a very well-known actress Gayatri Joshi’s husband recently met with an accident. As per the sources, Gayatri Joshi’s husband, Vikas Oberoi is met with an accident in Italy. Further, the Indian actress Gayatri Joshi was also with his husband during the accident. Their accident news has gone viral over the internet and Gayatri Joshi’s fans are getting shocked. Currenlty, this accident news of Gayatri Joshi and her husband is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. In this article, we will give you the information of Gayatri Joshi. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the Indian actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband, Vikas Oberoi met in a car accident. The incident took place in Italy. Before talking about her accident news let’s take a look at her profile. Gayatri Joshi is a famous former Indian actress. She is also a video jockey and model in Hindi movies. Further, in 2000 Gayatri Joshi received the title of Femina Miss India International and also made a significant place at Miss International 2000. She played one of the famous roles in the Swades movie in 2004. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Gayatri Joshi, Husband Vikas Oberoi Accident

She began her career as a video jockey on Channel V India. Grew up in Nagpur, Maharastra, India. She made her first debut in 2004. Further, if talk about her personal life information let us inform you that Gayatri Joshi married Vikas Oberoi in 2005. The couple has 2 children. Currenlty, both couple gone for vacations in Italy. But the shocking news is coming that both met with a fatal car crash. The video has also gone viral on various social media sites and circulating like waves over the internet. Read the more information in the next section.

As per the sources, it is found that both couples Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were together at the time of the accident. The fatal accident took place in Sardinia, Italy. There are several vehicles were involved during the accident. Moreover, in this accident, two people were couple lost their lives. The moment the Italy accident news was shared it went viral. The accident video is shared by the Globe Clips social media page which is surfacing on the web. The people who lost their lives in this fatal accident name were Markus Krautli who was 67 and another one Melisa Krautli who was 63 years old. Both Gayatri Joshi and her husband are safe now.