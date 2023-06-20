Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi In Trouble, Mumbai Police files FIR Over Actor’s Complaint

It is coming out that Asit Kumar Modi is in trouble after filing an FIR against him. He is the producer of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah and now it is shared that he is in trouble. The Mumbai police have now filed a case against him based on a complaint by an actor on the show. He is an Indian TV director, actor and best known as the producer of the TMKOC show. Now, his trouble news is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet and social media sites. There are lots of questions arriving in the people’s minds who are curious to know more about this case.

According to the reports, the Powai Police has registered a case against him. The case has been registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Now this news is making the headlines on the news channels and continuously running in the trends of social media platforms. There is no arrests have been made yet and he is not arrested yet. The investigation is ongoing of this incident but the police didn’t share many details related to this case. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about the case.

In a report, an actress in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah had earlier left the show and she left the show after working for 15 years in this show. She made serious allegations of mental and sexual harassment against Asit Modi, the producer of this show. She filed a complaint of alleged s8xual harassment at the workplace against the producer Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed this complaint and this investigation is ongoing.

There are various rumors are flowing on the internet but currently not much information has been shared by the authorities. Asit has been not arrested yet while he is accused of s8xual harassment. the investigation is underway. Sections 354 and 509 amens to the charge of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty in the Indian Penal Code (IPC). There is not much information has been shared about this case whether our sources on the way to fetch more details.