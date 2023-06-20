Who Is Eryn Marciano? ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Reveals How Divorce from Ex-Wife

In this article, we are going to talk about Rob Marciano. After, the participation people want to know about his ex-wife. His ex-wife’s name is Eyrn Marciano. He was sharing about the impact on children after the participation from Eyrn Marciano. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. People are searching in huge quantities for this news. This news becoming a hot headline on social media platforms. Rob Marciano is a GMA host. It is quite shocking to watch how easily the personal videos of people are getting viral on social media. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, The 54-year-old has been secretly battling heartbreak for over a year as it was revealed that Eryn filed the divorce paperwork with the Westchester, New York Supreme Court, in June 2021, according to court documents obtained by people, and an order for a trial was filed in May. Rob and Eryn married in 2010. They have two children, a ten-year-old daughter Madelynn, and a four-year-old son Mason. But after their divorce, has made an impact on his children. The host Rob shared cute pictures of his children with him on Father’s Day. He got beautiful gifts from his children.

Who Is Eryn Marciano?

While their marriage may be over, the estranged couple appears to be successfully co-parenting their two children as they enjoyed a family vacation to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in April, with Rob sharing some sweet family photos and videos on social media. His social media pictures are widely going viral on the internet. This news is circulating all around the internet. People are massively searching for his ex-wife on social media platforms. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

If you are finding out about Rob Marciano’s ex-wife so let us tell you that she has been a licensed real estate salesperson at Compass. She is also a student of psychology. She got his psychology degree from the University of Georgia. She was with Rob for almost 11 years long. She also keeps her personal life private. Currently, she is working as a realtor and living in New York. Further, Rob spends a great memorable time with his children. He even posted an adorable picture on Father’s Day.