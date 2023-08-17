TCT vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Travancore Tridents vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. One of the best and most amazing Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Travancore Tridents vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the TCT vs ATL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are very talented and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. If you can see the match then we can book the tickets from the websites. Kuwait Kerala PL T20 will see Travancore Tridents facing off against ATL at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Travancore Tridents (TCT) vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date: 17th August 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Travancore Tridents (TCT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shafir Ali(WK), 2. Arun Raj Nair, 3. Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, 4. Kabeer Ahmed, 5. Ananthakrishnan Rajagopalan Nair, 6. Yasar Rahman, 7. Abhijith Asokan, 8. Mahesh Kumar, 9. Renil Raj, 10. Vijesh Kumar, 11. Sajeer Maruthora

Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL) Possible Playing 11:1.Rajeesh-K, 2. Clinto Anto(WK)(C), 3. Naveenraj Rajendran, 4. Ansal V Nazzar, 5. Rejith Reji, 6. Jackson Wilson, 7. Deepak Vijayan, 8. Saleesh Chandran, 9. Shinu John, 10. Anudeep-C, 11. Robin Samuel Matthew

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous and talented. They are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Travancore Tridents vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions on 17th August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match result Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions looks in good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match.