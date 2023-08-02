Tecno Pova 5 Pro Launched With Arc Interface, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Specs Features

Recently, Tecno company launched Tecno Pova 5 Pro. It is featured with a 50-Megapixel Primary Camera. People are searching for the new Tecno Pova Pro 5. Currenlty, Tecno Pova 5 Pro launched in Indonesia before launching in India. Many people want to know the price and special features of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. People have many quarrires regarding this news. The news of the launching of Tecno Pova 5 Pro is gone viral on the web and gaining much attention. Tecno is a very famous company for smartphones. If you have any quarry regarding this news, continue with this page till the end. Scroll down and read the full article.

Tecno, a popular smartphone brand known for its innovative features and affordable prices, has unveiled its latest offering, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. Launched first in Indonesia and soon to make its way to the Indian market, this new handset promises to deliver powerful performance and a range of exciting features. One of the key highlights of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is its Arc Interface, a unique LED-based notification system located on the rear panel. Taking inspiration from the recently launched Nothing Phone 2, this innovative feature adds a touch of style and functionality to the device.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro Launched

The Arc Interface not only illuminates when you receive a notification but also adds a trendy and futuristic vibe to the smartphone. Under the hood, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance. Whether you are browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing graphics-intensive games, this smartphone can handle it all with ease. Furthermore, the device runs on the latest Android 13-based HiOS 13, ensuring a seamless user experience and access to the latest features and updates. Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with the Tecno Pova 5 Pro’s 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Further, the company is offering two color options for the new Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The smartphone is available in Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion colors. The screen is designed with a 6.78-inch LCD display. There is 5, 000mAh battery power. If we talk about the price so it is Rs. 16, 000. The storage power is 8GB+256GB RAM. Tecno Pova 5 Pro is going to launch in India soon. It runs on HiOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Overall, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is a feature-rich smartphone that offers powerful performance, stunning camera capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and a stylish design. Keep following this page to know more viral news.