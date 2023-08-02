Florida Man Arrested For Stealing Truck Because He Was in Need of a Ride Home on July 27

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a Florida man has been arrested for thieving a truck. Colon reportedly robbed the truck when he could not discover his vehicle keys on his way home from a bar after a night of drinking. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms. Currently, this news has become a topic of discussion as many people are talking about it. They want to know all about the whole information about news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Florida man has been identified as 31-year-old William Colon. The man was arrested by the police on 27 July 2023. Colon’s motive for robbing the Chevrolet pickup truck was so unexpected that the Port St Lucie Police Department made a Facebook post about it in the early hours of 28 July. The post, which soon went viral, had the title, ” Man Arrested for Stealing Truck from Bar Parking Lot Because He Needed a Ride Home.” You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Florida Man Arrested For Stealing Truck

As per the report, the suspect went to the automobile in the 900 Block of Southwest Gatlin Blvd. The night soon turned wild and after a couple of drinks, Colon learned he needed to go home. However, slight trouble hampered his exit plans as he did not have a ride home. Evidently, he was also not in the mood to call an Uber- which is what most bar patrons are recommended to do when intoxicated. Since the news came lots of people have been very shocked and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, the real owner of the vehicle, a lady, was distressed when she discovered her truck gone and her keys missing and instantly called 911. The PSLPD answered at around 10:30 p.m. The police fast found the Chevrolet truck and its driver travelling down US Route 1 and “pulled him over.” When the police asked the man why he stole the vehicle, they obtained an unknown reply. Colon was arrested and accused of a “grand theft of a motor vehicle.” Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.