Tecno Spark 10 4G Launched in India With 50-Megapix Full Specification Features and More

The good news for tech lovers is that the appearance of Tecno Spark 10 4G has been disclosed before people in the Philippines as the latest model in the company’s Spark 10 lineup. It was launched on April 26, 2023. As the smartphone has made its debut, people are scrolling down to look for its features. The smartphone has entered the market with great features. We are going to share all the features and specifications of Tecno Spark 10 4G for technology enthusiasts who are always curious about new innovations. Be with us for all the detailing of the smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, a 6.6-inch LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12. The new Tecno phone has two cameras on the back, the main of which is 50 megapixels and on the front it is having 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. An unspecified AI lens is also present. LCD screen is with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a fast-charging 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging by an 18W charger. The phone also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As the latest model has been unveiled in the Philippines, the Indian markets are waiting to welcome it.

Tecno Spark 10 4G Launched in India

The latest Tecno Spark 10 4G also features Memory Fusion technology. In this technology, users can borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as additional RAM. It has been revealed that users that additional RAM can be 16GB. The smartphone is offering handsets in three colors which are – META Black, META Blue, and META White. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Tecno handset includes a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It is also offering a fingerprint scanner that measures 163.89 × 75.39 × 8.40mm.

People are eagerly waiting for its free arrival in India. However Tecno Spark 10 price in India starts from ₹11,499 online. It is available at the lowest price on Amazon in India as on Apr 27, 2023. As it is very economical and showcases good features, people are posting good reviews about the smartphone. It was expected that it would be under Rs 10,000 but still, Tecno Spark 10 facilitates a decent price as per performance ratio in all departments. Further, with its 5000mAh battery and powerful configurations, the smartphone is set to offer a seamless processing experience throughout the day. We hope you got the maximum info. Stay tuned…………