Leak Claims The More Powerful Asus ROG Ally Model Will Cost $700

The new Asus ROG Ally, the first handheld gaming console is on the way to make its debut before the game lovers. The gaming device is scheduled to be launched next month. Game lovers are thrilled and excited by the unveiling of its features and specifications and are eagerly waiting for its launch. For the past few years, the gaming industry has spread its wings so broad that the eagerness of the people reflects when they go on scrolling to search for these new high-tech devices. Today we are before you all the information of features and specifications of Asus ROG Ally.

Game lovers would be happy to hear that their wait is almost over now as Asus ROG Ally has confirmed the date about the availability, pricing and features. The rumours and assumptions about the pricing of the gaming console are viral these days. As Asus has presented the display details, which are quite fascinating for game lovers, it has prompted interested people to get more info. The product of Taiwanese company Asus ROG Ally would be before us on May 11 at 10 am in New York, 3 pm in London, and 10 pm in Taipei. The company informed the launching date on Twitter and disclosed some of its specifications.

The specifications are ROG Ally’s 7-inch display provides 100% sRGB colour space coverage and 99% light transmittance via a DXC coating atop its Gorilla Glass Victus top layer. Its display also supports AMD FreeSync with a variable refresh rate (VRR). As per reports, it is going to be 50% faster than Steam Deck at the same power draw (15w),2x faster at full power (30w) and up to 8x faster than Nintendo Switch. It features AMD’s new Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips,16GB of RAM, and a 512GB storage capacity.

As Asus ROG Ally is going to be a strong competitor of Steam Deck, its price revealed online suggests that it is showing potential to be a tough competitor against Steam Deck. Some rumours are there that it is going to be at the price of $700. If the information provided by the tipster proved right then this model would be $51 more expensive than the equivalent 512GB Steam Deck. Various leaks have been viral about the specifications of the model but Asus will announce whole information about the ROG Ally on May 11 and gamers are eagerly waiting for its launch date. We will be back to you as we sourced more info about it. Stay tuned………