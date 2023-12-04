Tecno Spark Go Launched in India (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Specs and More

The new offering is available in two color options. The 90Hz refresh rate of the Tecno Spark Go comes with a new software feature called Dynamic Port. This feature allows users to view alerts and other notifications directly on the front screen’s camera cutout. The Tecno Spark Go 2024 is powered by Unisoc’s T606 chipset, which comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery. The price of the new Tecno Spark Go is Rs. 6,499 for the base 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version. Tecno has confirmed that it will also announce the prices of 8 GB RAM+64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage models at a later date. The new Tecno Spark (2024) will be available in the Gravity Black color option and Mystery White color option.

Tekno Spark Go(2024) is based on Android 13(Go Edition) and runs on HiOS 13. The phone has a 6.54-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is protected by a Panda screen. Tekno has also added a dynamic port software feature to the new phone, which shows notifications in the vicinity of the selfie camera’s cutout. As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core SoC from Unisoc (Unisoc) and has up to 8 GB of RAM. With the help of memory fusion technology, users will be able to use unused storage as their virtual RAM. Optics: The phone has a Dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and AI lens, along with dual flash.

Tecno claims that it is the first smartphone in the segment that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The company has equipped the Spark Go 2024 with a Dynamic Port, which provides multiple functions to the notification. It also has a display with Panda screen protection, which makes the device more durable. The Spark Go 2024 also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with an Anti-oil fingerprint sensor for added convenience. Tecno is promoting the smartphone with the slogan “Bharat ka Apna SPARK”, which translates to “India’s SPARK”. The Spark Go 2024 is also the first in the segment with DTS Dual Stereo Speakers.