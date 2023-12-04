CEV vs CDZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Celta Vigo vs Cadiz LaLiga EA Sports

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the La Liga EA Sports League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Celta Vigo (CEV) and the opponent team Cadiz (CDZ). Both of the teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to take place at Stadium in Vigo, Spain and the match begins to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 5 December 2023. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

The previous matches of teams were normal but were most liked by the fans and audience. Now, many are waiting for the next match and it is the first head-to-head of both teams in this league. Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and they are going to play their first face-to-face match. Celta Vigo has faced one win or eight losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in 18th place on the points table. Cadiz has faced two wins, five draws, or seven losses and the team is ranked in the 17th position on the points table. Keep reading.

CEV vs CDZ (Celta Vigo vs Cadiz) Match Details

Match: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz (CEV vs CDZ)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports 2023

Date: Tuesday, 5th December 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadium in Vigo, Spain

CEV vs CDZ (Celta Vigo vs Cadiz) Starting 11

Celta Vigo (CEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Vicente Guaita, 2. Kevin Vazquez, 3. Unai Nunez, 4. Manu Sanchez, 5. Carl Starfelt, 6. Francisco Beltran, 7. Oscar Mingueza, 8. Jonathan Bamba, 9. Carlos Dotor, 10. Iago Aspas, 11. Jorgen Strand Larsen