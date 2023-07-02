TikTok: Ten Legs Eight Broken Poem Goes Viral On Social Media

In this article, we are going to talk about the poem “Ten Legs, Eight Broken’ and this Poem went Viral on TikTok. Every day on social media, lots of videos are shared and many of them went viral because of their different kind of content. This video went viral in a short time period and lots of people are sharing their reactions to this video. Many are showing their interest in this matter and hitting the search engine to watch this video. Let us continue this article and the entire details about this viral video, so read continuously and completely.

TikTok: Ten Legs Eight Broken Poem

In the world of social media content, there is one particular piece of writing that has managed to capture the hearts of millions and some written words won the heart of people. Recently, a video was shared on TikTok in which the ‘Ten legs, eight broken’ poem was featured and now this video has gone viral. It sheds light on the often-overlooked perspective of spiders and the emotions they might possess and currently, it is running in the trends of the Internet sites. Below in this article, we have shared the poem, so read and enjoy.

Ten Legs, Eight Broken begins with “To the spider, the shadowed creature in the corner of the room, I hate you. You scared me just as your brothers and sisters did before you, and I will tell you what I told them: You are a trespasser that does not belong here. You entered without knocking” . And its ends with “Maybe you wouldn’t have loved me, either, and maybe you still wouldn’t have let me stay. But maybe you would’ve shown me the door or a window. Maybe you would’ve shown me mercy. (But you are still standing, and I am still sorry.) I think maybe, no matter how reluctant, mercy would’ve been enough.”

The Poem went viral through a video and lots of people are now sharing their reaction to this video. This viral video is easy to watch on various social media platforms and receiving a good response from the people.