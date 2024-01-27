TIJ vs GUD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tijuana vs Guadalajara Mexican League

The Mexican League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Tijuana (TIJ) and the team will play against Guadalaraja (GUD). Both teams have so many fans worldwide who are excited for this match This amazing match is going to take place at Estadio Caliente, a multi-use stadium located in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. It is fixed to begin to play at 08:30 am on Saturday 27 January 2024. Several details are yet to be shared for those who are waiting for this match. Keep continuing your reading to more about this upcoming match such as both team players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and more in this article.

According to the sources, the league began recently and both teams have played only two matches in this league. The last two matches were not so amazing and it was mostly the same as each other of both teams. Further, the results of both team’s games were the same. Tijuana has faced one draw or one loss in the last match and the team is ranked in the 12th place on the points table. On the other side, Guadalaraja has faced one draw or one loss and the team is currently ranked in the 11th place on the points table.

TIJ vs GUD (Tijuana vs Guadalajara) Match Details

Match: Tijuana vs Guadalajara (TIJ vs GUD)

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Saturday, 27th January 2024

Time: 08:30 AM (IST) – 03:00 AM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Caliente

TIJ vs GUD (Tijuana vs Guadalajara) Starting 11

Tijuana (TIJ) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose-Antonio Rodriguez, 2. Nicolas Diaz, 3. Diego Barbosa, 4. Aaron Mejia, 5. Rafael Fernandez, 6. Christian Rivera, 7. Kevin Castaneda, 8. Silvio Alejandro-Martinez, 9. Fernando Madrigal, 10. Carlos Gonzalez, 11. Lucas Ariel Rodriguez