Tirupati District: Six killed in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh’s CCTV Video Footage

Today we are going to share very shocking news with you which is coming from Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. Six persons were killed in a ghastly road accident reported near Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on Sunday. According to the local police, a group of seven persons from Vijayawada were on a pilgrimage to various shrines in Tirupati district. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The group of devotees was heading to the Srikalahasti temple on Sunday morning when a speeding truck rammed into their car in a head-on collision near Mitta Kandriga village. The impact of the accident was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle got completely smashed up and got jammed with the truck. While six persons died on the spot, one survivor was immediately rushed to the local government hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as Narasimha Murthy, Ramesh, Rajya Lakshmi Sri Latha, Akshaya, and Venkata Ramanamma, all residents of Vijayawada. The survivor was identified as Bharat. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Tirupati District: Six killed in Road Accident

Police registered a case and shifted the bodies of the deceased for postmortem to Tirupati. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the accident which claimed six lives. He appealed to the state government to extend appropriate support to the bereaved family. Let us tell you the accident’s reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.