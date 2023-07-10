Highway 101 Car Crash: Port Hadlock Woman and 1 Child Dies in Accident

In this article, we are going to share the news that has come out. A Port Hadlock woman and a child were killed in a car crash on Highway 101 Friday evening. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

33-year-old Shayla Umphenour, and a 7-year-old boy in the car with her, died at the scene on 101 near old Gardiner Road in Jefferson County. According to a state patrol memo on the accident, Umphenour swerved to avoid traffic that slowed in front of her. Her Honda Civic crossed the center line and hit head-on with an oncoming Buick Enclave driven by Elizabeth McDaniel of Sequim. McDaniel was injured and taken to Jefferson General Hospital. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Highway 101 Car Crash

Troopers report Umphenour and the child were not wearing seatbelts. Authorities withheld the name of the child because he was a juvenile. The accident and investigation shut down Highway 101 for nearly three hours.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.